NYPD top brass and Mayor Eric Adams held a special security briefing for Jewish faith leaders Wednesday afternoon at One Police Plaza in preparation for the High Holy Days.

The High Holy Days mark the start of the Jewish new year — including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur — and take place this year at the end of September and into early October. With the sacred commemorations just over the horizon, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell joined a host of NYPD officials to greet Jewish community members and advise them on protocols heading into the occasions with an annual briefing.

Sewell declared that there are currently no credible threats to synagogues across the city. However, she also said that this does not mean the NYPD will not be working diligently to ensure the community’s safety.

“We have an informative comprehensive program for you discussing some of the work the NYPD will be doing in your communities over the next week or two. But they are our communities, we work together. As always, we will see an increased police presence at synagogues or special events and services. But of course, there will be other things that you don’t see intentionally. But rest assured your NYPD officers will be out there 24 hours a day to keep you safe,” Sewell said.

The auditorium at One Police Plaza was filled with faith leaders and NYPD officers of all ranks meeting with one another and discussing how they can work together to prevent hate crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams also spoke at the event, stating that he holds the Jewish community in high esteem and pledged to also lend his support in hopes of keeping every observant safe.

“You know and I know New York City has the largest number of Jewish residents outside of Israel,” Adams said. “We understand how important these holidays and acknowledgements are. So, as I say Shana Tova, I say it with the same levels of energy and respects I have had for this community and leaders of this community. Let’s continue to be safe.”