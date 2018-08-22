Shots fired at Manhattan high-rise possibly came from Roosevelt Island, cops say

Glass windows in two apartments were shattered last week, police said.

Shots fired at a high-rise building on Manhattan’s east side may have originated from Roosevelt Island, cops said on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Claire de Lespinois

A luxury high-rise building on Manhattan’s East Side had its windows blown out by bullets twice last week, and the shots may have been fired from Roosevelt Island, according to the NYPD.

Police were first called to the swanky East 72nd Street building, which overlooks the East River, on Thursday after a 68-year-old woman was startled awake by the sound of glass crashing to the ground around 11:30 p.m., according to a department spokesman. The woman was not injured but police discovered a bullet fragment inside the 14th-floor apartment.

Barely more than 24 hours later, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a 61-year-old woman called police after a window in her 32nd-floor apartment was shattered, the spokesman said.

Previous listings at the 50-story building range from $2,700 a month for a studio apartment to $13,000 a month for a four-bedroom pad, with luxury amenities that include a swimming pool, roof deck and a gym, according to the real estate listing firm StreetEasy.

Investigators believe the gunshots came from east of the building, where Roosevelt Island sits across the way.

The NYPD is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest, according to flyers. The shootings are being investigated as reckless endangerment, the spokesman said.