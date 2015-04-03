Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters will be in Brooklyn, according to report

The headquarters reportedly will be right off the Brooklyn Heights Promenade.

Brooklyn might be getting another trendy resident: Hillary Clinton.

Clinton has signed the lease for campaign headquarters in Brooklyn, according to a report in Politico on Friday.

Her campaign will be based out of 1 Pierrepont Plaza in Brooklyn Heights, according to Politico. Sources tell the website that Clinton’s chief of staff, Huma Abedin, has toured the building and took a walking tour of the neighborhood. The Clinton campaign has not responded yet.

The building is right off the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, so the expect lots of Instagrams of the sunset from her campaign staff.

In a statement, the president of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce said the borough “could not be more prepared and excited to host Hillary Clinton … As one of the most diverse and tolerant places on the planet –and cool points no city can match — the road to the White House is clearly paved through our borough.”