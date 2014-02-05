Hillary Clinton kicks off literacy campaign in East Harlem

Hillary Rodham Clinton Tuesday kicked off a campaign to encourage Hispanic families to start reading to and serenading their children …

Former first lady, Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, is joined by Randy Falco, President and Chief Executive of Univision Communications Inc., center, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, at a round-table discussion with parents at the East Harlem Council for Human Services Head Start Program on Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2014. Photo by Charles Eckert. Photo Credit: Applecorps Ltd.

Hillary Rodham Clinton Tuesday kicked off a campaign to encourage Hispanic families to start reading to and serenading their children while still in the cradle because “you’re literally building brain cells when you talk to your child.”

Speaking at a Head Start program in East Harlem, the potential 2016 presidential candidate helped debut a series of Spanish-language television commercials to help better prepare Hispanic children for school.

The ads, coupled with programming on Spanish-language media owned by Univisión, are the public face of the “Too Small to Fail” effort being promoted by the Clinton family’s foundation and several others.