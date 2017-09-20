Hillary Clinton’s book, ‘What Happened,’ on 2016 election breaks record

About 168,000 hardcover copies were sold in the United States alone.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made history again.

The former presidential candidate’s book “What Happened,” in which she gives a behind-the-scenes look at her thoughts and feelings during the 2016 election, has sold more than 300,000 copies since last week, when it hit bookshelves and e-book sites, publisher Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday.

About 168,000 hardcover copies were sold in the United States alone, the biggest opening week sales figures recorded by an author for a nonfiction book since 2012, when Mark Owen’s memoir “No Easy Day” was released, according to Simon & Schuster and The Associated Press.

Clinton’s book has gone to press three times and more than 800,000 print copies have been made.

She is now touring the country to promote the book, and speaking about the current political climate. Last week, Clinton sent at least two boxes of Joe’s Pizza, a Greenwich Village staple for over 37 years, to fans lined up outside of the Union Square Barnes & Noble ahead of her book signing.