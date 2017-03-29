Hillary Clinton to appear at Lincoln Center for Women in the World Summit

Clinton has kept a relatively low profile since losing the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary Clinton is re-emerging after keeping a low profile post-election and will be “in conversation” with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof next week.

Clinton, who will appear on April 6, 2017, at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center, lambasted President Donald Trump in a Tuesday speech for having the lowest female representation in his administration “in a generation” and criticized what she termed a terribly crafted health care bill the Republicans wound up abandoning for lack of support.

Clinton’s event at the Women in the World Summit — in which she will be introduced by Samantha Bee — is sold out.

Others participating in the eighth annual summit, presented by Tina Brown Live Media in association with The New York Times, include actress Scarlett Johansson; First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon; Well Aware founder Sarah Evans, who is helping to bring clean water to African villages; Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, who has highlighted the horror of “honor” killings in Pakistan, and a trio of whistleblowers working to help immigrants marooned in detention centers off Australia.

Tina Brown will interview Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on April 6.

The event can be seen on a livestream as well.