Clinton to discuss economic plan at New School Monday

Hillary Clinton will unveil her ideas to shape the nation’s economy during a scheduled appearance at The New School Monday morning.

The presidential candidate will speak around 10 a.m. in the auditorium at the Alvin Johnson/J.M. Kaplan Hall at 66 W. 12th St. Her staff said the former secretary of state would “discuss her framework for an economy that grows faster, fairer and more sustainably so that everyday Americans can get ahead and stay ahead.” Last month, Clinton, a Democrat, gave a speech at Roosevelt Island that attracted hundreds.