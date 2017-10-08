A wave of color and music flooded Manhattan's Fifth Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, as thousands came out for the annual Hispanic Day Parade despite soggy, gray weather. The event celebrates the people and traditions of all Latin American countries.
Participants dance at the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. The parade celebrates the people and traditions of all Latin American countries.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants in the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade seek shelter from the rain as they get their costumes ready for the start of the event in Manhattan, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Spectator cheer during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
A participant in the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants march in the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. The parade celebrates the people and traditions of all Latin American countries.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance in front of Trump Tower during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. The parade celebrates the people and traditions of all Latin American countries.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Participants dance during the 53rd annual Hispanic Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. The parade celebrates the people and traditions of all Latin American countries.
(Credit: Charles Eckert)