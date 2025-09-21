A driver who allegedly ran down a safety flag worker at a construction site in Queens last week, killing her, was arraigned on manslaughter and a list of other charges, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Sunday.

Daveanand Budhai, 25, of 115th Street in South Ozone Park, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of a fatality without reporting, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and related charges, the DA’s office said.

Budhai was allegedly speeding in an Infiniti sedan when he drove eastbound near exit 1N on the Nassau Expressway to the Van Wyck Expressway at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, when he fatally struck 44-year-old Isabel Alvarez, who was on duty as a flagger directing traffic around construction work.

At the time of the crash, the ramp was an active construction zone, and the left lane was closed and marked with multiple traffic drums and signage, the DA’s office explained. Budhai barrelled into the traffic drums and struck Alvarez, who was wearing her required safety equipment, including a hard hat and fluorescent reflective visibility vest.

Upon impact, the worker was thrown approximately 168 feet before landing in the left shoulder of the roadway, which caused her death, court documents report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Budhai got away at first, officers from the 113th Precinct located him the same day at South Conduit Avenue and 134th Street — about a mile from the collision. He was treated for injuries to his right hand and taken into custody.

“The defendant was ignoring the laws of the road, speeding and using a construction zone as his personal shortcut when his actions took the life of the worker,” Katz said. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who endanger everyone on our roadways. Our condolences are with the family, friends, and coworkers of Isabel Alvarez as they mourn her senseless loss.”

Alvarez was working at a state Department of Transportation roadside construction project when the tragic incident occurred. NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez issued a statement on social media on Friday.

“As Commissioner of Transportation, there is nothing more important to me than the safety of the workers who are out there every day, constructing and maintaining our infrastructure and keeping our roads safe,” Dominguez said. “I thank our partners at the New York City Police Department for acting quickly to track down and apprehend the suspected driver. The investigation will continue, but our thoughts now are with our fallen colleague, her loved ones, her co-workers and all our New York State DOT team members who are reeling from this tragedy.

She urged drivers to drive save and not recklessly.

“Every day our workers risk their lives in the name of highway safety,” she said. “Today’s tragic fatality is a stark reminder to the traveling public to slow down and move over, pay attention, respect work zones, and please, keep all of our workers safe.”

If Budhai is convicted of the highest charge, he faces up to 22 years in prison. He is due back in court on Sept. 26.