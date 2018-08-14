Boy riding bicycle struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens, NYPD says

The boy was thrown into the air after colliding with the car, video of the incident shows.

A Queens man was charged on Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured an 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle, police said.

Agostinho Sinclair, 41, was driving a black sedan without a license on Monday around 7:40 p.m. when he struck the boy, sending him flying through the air, at the intersection of Dickens Street and Healy Avenue in Far Rockaway, police said. The child, who was not identified by police, went over the car and landed on the street.

The boy had turned onto Dickens Street from Healy Avenue, heading in the opposite direction of the driver, who kept going down Dickens Street after the crash.

The boy was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with internal injuries, but was in stable condition, police said.

WANTED: This vehicle & its driver for leaving the scene of a collision that resulted in the victim sustaining internal injuries after becoming airborne in a collision with vehicle at the intersection of Healy St & Dickens St in #Queens. Help us ID this car driver call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/8VQwwwgIMg — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 14, 2018

Video of the incident was released by the NYPD Tuesday morning. Hours later, police charged Sinclair with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, according to the NYPD.