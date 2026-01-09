Gov Hochul (left ) and Mayor Zohran Mamdani (Right) visited several pre-schoolers at a YMCA in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Thursday, January 8.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to make city buses free will not be part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s upcoming State of the State address next week, the state’s top executive revealed on Thursday.

During a Jan. 8 TV interview, Hochul said she does not plan to include Mamdani’s proposal, one of the central planks of his winning mayoral campaign, in her address. Governors use the annual speech to lay out their policy agendas for the year ahead.

When asked by Pix11 host Dan Mannarino on Thursday whether fare-free buses would appear in her speech, the governor replied, “Not at this time.” But she also sought to emphasize that the proposal is by no means off the table.

“Nothing is a permanent ‘no,’ we’re having conversations,” Hochul said.

Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec did not respond to requests for comment.

Neither Hochul nor Mamdani mentioned the proposal during an event celebrating the one-year anniversary of congestion pricing on Monday.

Mike Gianaris, the state Senate’s Democratic deputy majority leader, who sponsored a pilot program for free buses on five lines in 2023, told amNewYork the governor’s State of the State and executive budget proposal are just the “beginning of the prcoess, not the end.” He noted that Hochul supported the pilot program, which ended in September 2024, after the state legislature declined to extend it.

“I don’t think this hard line that she holds, but it’s a process and it’s a negotiation, and it only begins the next couple of weeks, and it’ll take three or four months to figure out,” Gianaris said of the state budget process, which has an April 1 deadline that lawmakers often blow past.

Gianaris said he would not be surprised if it takes more than one session to make buses free citywide.

The governor made the remarks after standing with Mamdani in Brooklyn just a couple of hours earlier to announce that the state will jump-start his push to implement universal child care. She committed to fully funding the first two years of free pre-K for 2,000 2-year-olds a year in the city.

While Hochul has embraced Mamdani’s desire to implement universal child care, she has been far less committed to his fare-free buses proposal.

Mamdani’s team estimates it would cost the state roughly $700 million annually to eliminate bus fares.