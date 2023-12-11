Op-Ed | Governor Hochul must sign ‘Preserving Family Bonds Act’ into law

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the leaders of child and family serving agencies in New York City, we are deeply committed to doing all that we can to promote and support the well-being of children and families. We focus on providing families support that prevents family separation and when, despite all we do, children must enter foster care, we are untiring in our efforts to safely reunite the child with family or kin. Despite our best efforts, there are some children for whom adoption is the best outcome.

But adoption from New York’s foster care system should not mean that the child can no longer retain a connection to their biological family. In private adoptions and most other child welfare systems, open adoptions are the norm. But in New York, in most instances when children are adopted from foster care, contact between the child and biological family is legally terminated. That said, research points to an increase in adoptees and biological family seeking contact with social media facilitating their search and making contact inevitable.

Children adopted from foster care deserve the same opportunities as all other adoptees. For this, and many other reasons, we urge Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the “Preserving Family Bonds Act”— which enables courts to order post-adoption visits or contact (such as calls, birthday cards or Facetime) when children in foster care are adopted.

When biological parents lose their rights and the child is adopted, current law does not permit continued contact between the child and the parent. The “Preserving Family Bonds Act” will change this unfair and unhealthy outcome imposed on children adopted from foster care. The bill that has passed both houses of the State legislature incorporates feedback from advocates and agencies such as ours to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to be heard in court, including the children, parents, adoptive parents, and agencies like ours—so that judges make the best possible decision about whether continued contact or visits is in the child’s best interests.

Foster and adoptive parents have opened their homes and hearts to some of the most vulnerable children and youth in New York City and we are so appreciative. These incredible people provide love, belonging and forever homes to children and nothing in this law changes that. Losing your parental rights does not mean that you cannot be a cheerleader when your son makes honor roll.

Governor Hochul– here are five reasons why you should sign this bill into law:

First, having access to biological family can be critical for youth as they mature and need access to genetics and/or health information.

Second, we all want to know where we come from and maintaining this connection enables youth to have access to the information they will want or need throughout their lifetime.

Third, with social media, continued access and information is likely inevitable anyway, so children and youth are best-served by having the court and the adults in their life coordinate this safely.

Fourth, this is a racial equity issue. There is tremendous disproportionality in the child welfare system. Black, Latino and Native tribal children are separated more often from their families and make up the largest number of children being adopted from the foster care system, they deserve the opportunity to maintain connections with their families and not have systems take these away.

And finally, this is what children and families want—we must listen to the voices of those with firsthand experiences and make policies that are responsive to their feedback. Time and again, we have heard from youth that they wish parents in New York would have the opportunity to stay in touch with them following adoption.

It is human nature for anyone to be curious about their background, their genetics, their family tree, their history and to ask the question “why”? Why was I adopted and not living with you? This doesn’t impact the love and bond between children and their adoptive parents. It is just giving these youth the opportunity to seek answers that their loving adoptive parents cannot provide. Who amongst us wants to deny a child this basic right?

As leaders in the field, we have worked with countless families who could have benefited from the Preserving Family Bonds Act. We urge Governor Hochul to sign this bill into law and do the right thing for New York’s children and families.

Jess Dannhauser is the Commissioner of NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS). Jeremy Christopher Kohomban, Ph.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Village.