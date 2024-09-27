Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul has moved her stance from being “aware” of NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ federal corruption charges to being ready to use her authority as governor to remove Adams from office — if need be.

In a powerful statement to the press on Thursday, Hochul said she is on standby, reviewing her options as she seemingly warned the mayor to make a decision that is “responsible leadership” for the city of New York.

“While I review my options and obligations as the governor of New York, I expect the mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders,” she said. “We must give New Yorkers confidence that there is steady, responsible leadership at every level of government.”

Hochul, who reviewed the U.S. Department of Justice indictment against Adams on Thursday, said the charges are the latest in a “disturbing pattern of events” that has added to a sense of unease among New Yorkers.

“Our judicial system is based on the foundational principle that all of us are presumed innocent until proven otherwise,” she said. “Yet those of us who have chosen a career in elected office know that we’re held to a higher standard. Given the responsibilities we hold as public servants, that’s entirely appropriate.”

Her statement appeared to be a message of comfort to New Yorkers during an unprecedented, shocking and historic time in NYC politics.

“New Yorkers deserve to know that their municipal government is working effectively, ethically and in the best interests of the people – driving down crime, educating our kids and ensuring basic city services continue unabated,” she said. “It’s now up to Mayor Adams to show the city that he is able to lead in that manner.”

Meanwhile, Adams went to Manhattan federal court Friday morning to be arraigned on corruption charges that include conspiracy, bribery, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations and wire fraud.

The feds have a list of accusations against Adams, but at the centerpiece, he is alleged to have solicited and accepted illegal foreign campaign donations and undisclosed gifts from a Turkish official and businessmen in exchange for speeding up fire safety approvals for the country’s consulate in Midtown. He also covered up his illegal activity, which included using straw donors to attain $10 million in public funds for his 2021 mayoral bid.

Adams has staunchly maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing investigation and well into his arraignment.

Hochul called Thursday’s indictment an “extraordinarily difficult day” for NYC.