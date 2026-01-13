Slow down for good: Hochul will propose bill to install speed limiting devices in serial reckless drivers’ vehicles

Speed-limiting devices — known as intelligent speed assistance, or ISA, technology — would be installed in the cars of drivers who have 16 or more speed camera tickets in a year, or who accumulate 11 or more points on their license within 18 months.

Repeated reckless New York City drivers could soon be thwarted by technology that will prevent them from far exceeding the speed limit, under new legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed.

The state’s top executive, in a policy book accompanying her annual State of the State address on Tuesday, revealed that she plans to introduce a bill during this state legislative session allowing the city to pilot a program requiring the installation of devices in the cars of serial speeders.

The so-called “Intelligent Speed Assistance” technology would prevent drivers whose cars it has been installed in from exceeding the speed limit by more than a few miles per hour.

The technology is intended to slow down reckless drivers, proactively preventing them from crashing into pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.

Based on the pilot’s results, the state will move to allow areas around the state to opt into the program.

Safe streets advocates lauded the governor’s pledge to introduce the legislation.

“Super speeders kill New Yorkers every year, but one tiny device can prevent these crashes before they happen,” said Ben Furnas, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, in a statement.

“Thanks to the governor, we’re one step closer to ensuring a speed limiter will slow down the super speeders in New York City — saving lives for decades to come,” he added. “We’re thrilled that Governor Hochul is making this a priority in the state budget, and we’re looking forward to working with her and the state legislature to get this done early this year.”

The measure is similar to state Sen. Andrew Gounardes’ (D-Brooklyn) “Stop Super Speeders Act,” which passed last year in Albany’s upper chamber but stalled in the Assembly.

“I’m very heartened by the governor’s proposal to give New York City the authority to adopt my Stop Super Speeders legislation, and look forward to learning more details about how her proposal will work,” Gounardes said in a statement.

However, Gounardes’ bill would be far more sweeping than Hochul’s proposal.

The central difference between the bills is that his legislation would immediately institute a statewide Intelligent Speed Assistance technology program, instead of beginning with a pilot program only operating within the five boroughs.

Under the bill, drivers who are hit with 16 or more speed camera tickets in a year or accumulate 11 or more points on their license within an 18-month period could be subject to having a speed-limiting device installed in their vehicle. Once placed in a car, the device utilizes GPS technology to prevent the vehicle from exceeding the speed limit by more than 5 miles per hour.