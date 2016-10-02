Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Holland Tunnel weapons suspect claims he didn’t know guns were in truck, report says

Alison Fox
October 2, 2016
2 min read

“I didn’t take firearms up there to do anything illegal,” John Cramsey told The Citizen’s Voice.

The man who was arrested with a cache of weapons at the Holland Tunnel as he was on his way to rescue a girl from drugs over the summer said in an interview on Sunday that he simply forgot he had the weapons on him.

John Cramsey, who owns a gun range, told The Citizen’s Voice that he didn’t realize he had pistols, long guns and ammunition in his work truck when he answered a 3:30 a.m. call to save a 17-year-old girl from a Brooklyn drug house on June 21.

“I didn’t take firearms up there to do anything illegal,” he said in a the interview. “They were in my truck because that’s my business. It was an oversight.”

Cramsey, along with two others, were stopped at the New Jersey toll plaza at about 7:40 a.m. after police noticed they had a cracked windshield.

Five pistols, an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, 2,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor, marijuana, a marijuana pipe, and several prescription pills were all found inside the truck, according to The Citizen’s Voice.

“I was 80 miles from my home,” Cramsey said. “If I was pulled over by any law enforcement officer in the state of Pennsylvania, they would have said, ‘Nice firearm, have a good day.’”

According to the article, Cramsey spent three months in jail before he made bail. He faces more jail time if convicted.

Alison Fox

View all posts

You may also like