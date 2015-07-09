News Report: Home sales prices rising across city Home sales are on the rise! Photo Credit: iStock By ALISON FOX alison.fox@am-ny.com @AlisonFox July 9, 2015 6:03 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email All five boroughs saw housing prices rise in the second quarter of this year, a phenomenon largely due to the increasing cost of condominiums in Manhattan, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York, released on Thursday. There were $10.4 billion in home sales in the second quarter this year, a 17% increase from the same period last year. This encompassed all residential home sales, including co-ops, condos, and multiple family homes. The biggest increase was in Manhattan where sales went up by 20% from last year to $5.96 billion, according to the report. In Brooklyn, there was a 10% increase, equating to $2.16 billion in sales. The average price of a home in all five boroughs rose to $923,000 in last quarter, a 12% increase from the second quarter in 2014. That was largely driven by Manhattan where the average price of a condo increased by 31% to more than $2.3 million. The Upper East and West sides had the most sales, according to the report. Brooklyn saw significant activity in Bedford Stuyvesant and the Bay Ridge/Fort Hamilton areas, REBNY found. Other popular areas throughout the city included Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens in Queens, and Riverdale and Fieldston in the Bronx. By ALISON FOX alison.fox@am-ny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.