Homeless man arrested in fatal McDonald’s stabbing, police say

A homeless man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a Bronx McDonald’s employee, authorities said.

Police said Rafael Gonzalez, 43, surrendered himself to the 50th Precinct detective squad on Wednesday at around 11 a.m. He was charged with intentional murder and manslaughter with intent to cause physical injury in the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Adam Garcia at the Kingsbridge-area fast food restaurant on Monday morning.

Garcia had escorted a man out of the fast food restaurant and into the parking lot just before 4:30 a.m. when he was stabbed in the back and then the chest, the department’s Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. The suspect had been sitting in the restaurant for several hours before.

Garcia was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian’s Allen Pavilion Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McDonald’s owner and operator Chris Trefz said in a statement that he was “saddened and shocked” by the “horrible incident.”

“The safety of my customers and employees remains a top priority and I will assist the New York City Police Department in their investigation in any way possible,” he said.

Gonzalez was arraigned and remanded Thursday. He’s due back in court on Feb. 5.