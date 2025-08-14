Homeless man who had beloved dog stolen while riding Bronx train begs for pup’s return: ‘Taking my dog is like kidnapping my son’

A homeless man is pleading for the return of his beloved dog after someone stole the canine on board a Bronx train over the weekend.

A homeless man is pleading for the return of his beloved dog after someone stole the canine on board a Bronx train over the weekend.

Charles Williams, 45, made an emotional plea to amNewYork, begging for the return of Roc, his American Bully he described as being like a son to him.

“Please, bring my dog back. He is all I have. I have no family, taking my dog is like kidnapping my son,” Williams said.

Williams lives in street homelessness because, he says, many shelters refuse to accept pets. As a result, he and his canine had been spending the summer nights riding the subway in order to beat the heat.

Then, on Aug. 10, the unthinkable happened. Williams and Roc were riding a northbound D train at around 6 a.m. near Bainbridge Avenue and East 206 Street when he fell asleep. When he woke up moments later, the pup had gone.

“I open my eyes, the door is closing, and I only have my leash in my hand, my dog’s leash.” Williams said. “He’s a baby. He’s not even two yet. He’s a very loving dog — it’s easy for somebody to take him.”

Police sources report that the dognapper was caught on video unclipping Roc’s harness before making a getaway with the canine.

Cops described the suspect as a man between 20 and 25 years of age with a slender build, medium-length black braids, brown eyes, and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black faded jacket, black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

Williams told amNewYork that his parents recently died, and Roc has been his closest companion in the Big Apple ever since.

In the days since the dognapping, Williams said he has been an emotional wreck and has barely slept, wondering when he will ever be reunited with Roc.

“Unofficially, he’s my emotional support dog. I wanted to get a dog, I wanted to come home to love. I wanted to go through this journey called life with somebody. I got him when he was only six months old,” Williams said. “Out here being homeless, he’s protecting me, I protected him. He depends on me as I depend on him.”

Police have released surveillance footage of the man they believe stole the adored pet. Cops are asking the public to contact them immediately if they recognize the suspect or the dog.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.