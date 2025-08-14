Together again: Homeless man reunited with beloved dog stolen while he slept on Bronx subway train

Charles Williams is feeling doubly blessed. Not only had the homeless man been reunited with his beloved dog, stolen from him while riding a subway train in the Bronx over the weekend, Williams also learned Thursday that the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) had found a pet-friendly shelter where he and his pup could stay.

It was a truly happy ending to the ordeal for Williams, who said his prayers were answered on Aug. 14 when the NYPD told him that someone had dropped off his stolen pooch at the 44th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx.

He was also very grateful to amNewYork for telling the story of the stolen dog earlier that day, believing that this outlet’s coverage helped spur the unidentified dognapper to return the pup.

“Can’t nobody in the world tell me, God’s not real me,” Williams told amNewYork. “We all prayed about it. Can’t tell me that God doesn’t hear some prayers.”

Williams says he was riding a northbound D train at around 6 a.m. near Bainbridge Avenue and East 206th Street in order to keep Roc cool during the heat. However, he fell asleep, and when he woke up moments later, the pup was gone.

“I open my eyes, the door is closing, and I only have my leash in my hand, my dog’s leash.” Williams said.

Williams described the dog as like a son to him. In despair he went to police. Detectives uncovered surveillance footage that showed a man unclipping the harness and making off with the adorned canine.

Speaking with amNewYork, Williams made a heartfelt plea, begging for Roc’s return.

Then came the good news Thursday. Detectives from the 44th Precinct called the distraught dog dad to tell him they had recovered Roc.

“I was excited. I didn’t want to cry in front of them,” Williams said. “I walked in there, I saw him. He saw me I said: ‘Where’s my Roc?’ And he stood up in the crate and started crying.”

Williams said it was an emotional reunion for both of them, with Roc being just as excited to see him. He said that the pooch was unharmed and that he immediately fed the pup.

“It was a very emotional moment,” Williams added. “Thank you, thank you and everyone for sharing the story.”

Williams and Roc had been living on the street because, as the owner told amNewYork, many homeless shelters do not accept pets.

Yet after Williams’ story came to light, the city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS) took action — and confirmed that Williams would be placed in a pet-friendly shelter in Midtown Manhattan.

“We always prioritize person-centered solutions that meet vulnerable New Yorkers where they are, and recognize the importance of pets in people’s lives, particularly the meaningful support and stability they provide,” said DHS spokesperson Neha Sharma. “As reflected in this instance, we are committed to accommodating service animals and emotional support animals when needed, with several New Yorkers receiving critical services in shelter with their emotional support animal by their side. Through vital investments in specialized transitional housing and the dedication of outreach workers who lead with dignity, trust, and compassion, we’ve been able to help thousands of New Yorkers stabilize their lives. Just last year, we also opened the city’s first pet-friendly shelter for families with children, marking an important milestone in our efforts to strengthen supports for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.”

Williams thanked the DHS for accommodating both him and Roc.

“It means everything so I don’t have to be alone without my dog. I won’t have to go through this journey alone. It gets dark out there, especially when you are by yourself,” Williams said. It gets dark out there when you don’t have somebody to go through it with. Whether they talk back to you or they don’t, you have somebody to through it with.”

The dognapper, meanwhile, remains at large. Police are still investigating his whereabouts. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.