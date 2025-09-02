Horse-drawn carriage runs loose without driver in Central Park

Carriage drivers say carriage rides are part of New York City’s history and culture. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann

Video unleashed on social media shows a runaway horse-drawn carriage in Central Park on Monday, with passengers jumping for their lives and parkgoers nearly trampled.

NYCLASS, a political non-profit and animal advocacy group, shared the viral video from Off the Press News on its Instagram account on Sept. 1. The incident, which occurred on Labor Day morning, shows what appears to be a spooked carriage horse galloping fast along the pavement as she knocks down signs and anything in her way. Someone in the cab and others in the line of fire jump out of the way for safety.

According to Edita Birnkrant, executive director of NYCLASS, the horse smashed through metal signs, garbage cans and other obstacles along the path as people “were forced to jump from the carriage to save their lives.”

Birnkrant said the frightening incident in the park “makes it crystal clear” that no one is able to protect the horses or the public from abuse, danger, injury or death as long as horse-drawn carriages continue to operate.”

A garbage truck in the mix

But the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, which represents horse-drawn carriage drivers and owners, told amNewYork there is more to the story. According to union representatives, a veteran carriage driver and a co-worker were training the horse, who was new to the job.

The horse apparently became upset by a garbage truck that was tailgating and loudly grinding its gears before hitting the back of the carriage, the union said.

“An investigation is absolutely warranted when isolated incidents like this happen, just like when there’s a taxicab accident,” Christina Hansen, Local 100 shop steward, said. “It’s absurd, however, to say an entire industry should be banned and eliminated, just as it would proposing taxicabs be banned after a taxi accident.”

Efforts to end horse-drawn carriages in NYC were reignited after a series of high-profile incidents drew attention to the industry this summer. These include the acquittal of Ian McKeever, a veteran carriage driver who was found not guilty of animal cruelty charges in July after a carriage horse named Ryder collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen during a 2022 heatwave. After Ryder’s collapse, he was retired to a barn upstate but died of cancer later that year.

Just weeks after the controversial verdict, another carriage horse, Lady, fell and died in the same neighborhood as a result of an aortic rupture on Aug. 5.

Critics, including Birnkrant and area politicians, are pushing for Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to pass Ryder’s Law, a bill that would stop the operation of horse-drawn carriages in the city.

“There is no more time for delays,” Birnkrant said. “City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has been single-handedly blocking Ryder’s Law and that needs to end now. Speaker Adrienne Adams and mayor must shut down horse-drawn carriages on an emergency basis to protect public safety and fast-track and pass Ryder’s Law before more people and horses are injured or killed.”

Council Member Robert Holden, lead sponsor of Ryder’s Law, said the city needs to “wake up” and pass the bill.

“How many more incidents have to happen before NYC wakes up and ends this dangerous and cruel horse carriage industry? This video shows exactly why the Central Park Conservancy opposes horse carriages in Central Park and why over 70% of New Yorkers agree it’s time to act,” Holden said.

Meanwhile, the mare — a female horse — is doing “ok,” the union said. According to ABC 7, the majestic animal’s name is Bambi, and she is awaiting a full veterinary evaluation.