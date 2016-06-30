Horse-riding cowboy who trotted across Outerbridge Crossing charged with animal cruelty

The cowboy who crossed the Outerbridge Crossing on horseback was corralled into police custody Thursday and charged with animal cruelty, police said.

Tod “Doc” Mishler, 80, was given a desk appearance ticket after his two steeds were examined by an ASPCA veterinarian Wednesday and found to be suffering from dehydration and open sores, a police source said. One of the horses also had lameness in its rear leg from an untreated infection.

The horses were being held at the Ocean Breeze stables in Staten Island, according to the Parks Department.

Mishler was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, police said. His next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

Mishler was also issued a pair of summonses on Monday for riding his two horses across the bridge from New Jersey to Staten Island, one of which appeared to be laden with bags.

Mishler, from Ulster Park, N.Y., is reportedly riding his horse across the country to raise awareness for childhood hunger.

This isn’t the first time Mishler had his horses taken away. In 2011, he was charged with failing to provide adequate food to his animals after his horses apparently appeared dehydrated and underfed, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The charges were dropped in August 2011.