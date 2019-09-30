News Brooklyn house explosion injures 4 people, FDNY says Four people were injured Monday afternoon when a house exploded in Brooklyn, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated September 30, 2019 5:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Four people were injured Monday afternoon when an explosion occurred in a Brooklyn house, the FDNY said. Firefighters rushed to 819 Friel Pl. in Prospect Park South around 1:18 p.m. after the explosion inside the two-family house, an FDNY spokesman said. First responders rescued three people who were inside the house and rushed them to the hospital. Another person suffered minor injuries but was examined and released from the scene, according to the spokesman. Two of the civilians who were sent to the hospital suffered minor injuries while the other had serious non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said. Roughly 75 firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes and cleared the scene around 4 p.m. The FDNY was still investigating the cause of the explosion as of Monday evening, according to the department. The house, which was hit with a Department of Buildings violation last year for creating an illegal driveway, suffered severe structural damage, the FDNY said. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.