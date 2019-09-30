Four people were injured Monday afternoon when an explosion occurred in a Brooklyn house, the FDNY said.

Firefighters rushed to 819 Friel Pl. in Prospect Park South around 1:18 p.m. after the explosion inside the two-family house, an FDNY spokesman said. First responders rescued three people who were inside the house and rushed them to the hospital. Another person suffered minor injuries but was examined and released from the scene, according to the spokesman.

Two of the civilians who were sent to the hospital suffered minor injuries while the other had serious non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said. Roughly 75 firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes and cleared the scene around 4 p.m.

The FDNY was still investigating the cause of the explosion as of Monday evening, according to the department.

The house, which was hit with a Department of Buildings violation last year for creating an illegal driveway, suffered severe structural damage, the FDNY said.