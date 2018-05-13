News How NYPD Horseshoers practice their ‘art’ By Craig Ruttle Special to amNewYork Updated May 13, 2018 7:17 PM A shoe placed on an NYPD horse is fabricated to fit New York’s unique urban environment, with techniques such as the addition of Drill Tech. This is a titanium strip that’s heat molded to three points of the horseshoe to give it grip and extra protection from road hazards such as construction debris that are a constant on the streets of New York. Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.