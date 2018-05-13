LATEST PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
News

How NYPD Horseshoers practice their ‘art’

By Craig Ruttle Special to amNewYork

A shoe placed on an NYPD horse is fabricated to fit New York’s unique urban environment, with techniques such as the addition of Drill Tech. This is a titanium strip that’s heat molded to three points of the horseshoe to give it grip and extra protection from road hazards such as construction debris that are a constant on the streets of New York.

Print