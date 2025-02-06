Human torso found floating in the East River inside a suitcase: sources

Detectives are looking to identify a human torso that was found floating in the East River on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the grisly discovery was made at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, not far from Governors Island, within the confines of the 1st Precinct.

Police said the crew of a ferry spotted a suitcase bobbing on the frigid waters. Sources familiar with the case said the vessel cruised alongside the suitcase, and crew members attempted to pull it onboard, but it weighed too much.

Instead, crew members notified the NYPD’s Harbor Unit, which retrieved it and transported it to Pier 16 in the Financial District.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that inside the suitcase, police found the torso of an adult man wrapped in a sleeping bag. It is unclear how long the remains had been adrift.

The body part was transferred to Medical Examiner’s office to identify the remains and determine the probable cause of death as part of the ongoing investigation.

