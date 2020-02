Hundreds of trees damaged by Sandy will be chopped down on Staten Island.

Almost 2,500 trees are withering across the city from Superstorm Sandy damage. Now officials say many will have to come down this spring.

“We have noted that 2,428 trees citywide did not fully leaf out last year,” Parks Department spokeswoman Tara Kiernan said.

The department is seeking bids to have hundreds felled in Staten Island, followed by trees in other boroughs, Kiernan said.