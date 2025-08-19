The future IBX (Interborough Express) light rail in NYC will connect more than just ZIP codes between Brooklyn and Queens. It will link New Yorkers to a center of culture, tradition and diversity at its northern-most stop in Jackson Heights.

The 14-mile train line will start on in Queens at Roosevelt Avenue between 72nd and 74th Streets, depending on the MTA’s decision on how to connect to the primary 74 Street-Roosevelt Avenue hub in the heart of Jackson Heights. The IBX will run along the CSX freight line south to Glendale, where it will switch over to another freight line (the Long Island Rail Road’s Bay Ridge branch) en route to Brooklyn.

The MTA has been clear that the IBX is years away. However, it reached a milestone on July 30 when the state-run agency’s board approved a $166 million design contract to get the ball rolling on the $5.5 billion project.

It will also provide a fast ride, under 40 minutes from Bay Ridge to Jackson Heights, where a full day of fun awaits.

“A complete change of mobility and access for so many people,” MTA chair and president Janno Lieber said at a recent board meeting. “This is a huge deal. The IBX is going to change people’s lives and folks are understandably psyched about it.”

Food trucks, shopping and culture at Diversity Plaza

People “psyched” about the train will likely include many native or longtime New Yorkers who live in areas of the city with minimal transportation options. Many may not have even stepped foot into thriving neighborhoods like Jackson Heights, and all that it has to offer.

Directly to the west of the intended IBX route is a small community informally known as “Little Manila.” There are plenty of restaurants here offering authentic Philippine fare and several grocery stores stocked with items straight from the Philippine islands, like greenish coconuts known as buko and longaniza, a thin sausage similar to chorizo.

Locals love shopping for unique items here.

“I get to try different things, food, that I wouldn’t normally have access to,” one shopper said.

A short walk east brings an explorer to a locally famous area called “Diversity Plaza.” This large neighborhood center spills over both sides of Queens’ Broadway from 73rd to 74th Streets. Food trucks and vendors of many goods line the streets here, making it reminiscent of a bazaar where Asian, South Asian and Middle Eastern influences meet.

Diversity Plaza has offered pedestrian space since 2012, but officially opened with more space in 2017. In less than 10 years has become a meeting place for area residents and is a site used to hold various political demonstrations. New Yorkers can apply for a plaza permit online through the city’s website, nyc.gov.

Jackson Heights is also home to houses of worship for many different religions, including Islam, Judaism, Catholicism, Protestantism and others.

Nazrul, who was conducting a call to prayer outside the Jackson Heights Islamic Center and Mosque, said he would welcome the IBX to the community.

“It would be very good for the neighborhood,” he said. “If the city needs it, it’s a good thing.”

Although New Yorkers will have to wait to ride the IBX, plenty of transit options are available now at Jackson Heights, including the E, F, M, R and 7 trains. A bus hub welcomes the Q47, Q33, Q49 and the LaGuardia Link Q70.

Directly outside the hub, a world of food opens up to visitors. A stroll down 74 Street toward 37th Avenue and then east boggles minds, as pinning down one choice will prove difficult. Traditional culinary delights from India, Mexico, Peru, Honduras, Venezuela, Italy, and so many other exotic locales tempt palates with a wide array of spices and flavors for foodies of all tastes.

With all those food options, dessert should not be overlooked. Jahn’s Ice Cream Parlor on 37th Avenue has been in operation for more than 125 years; their signature Kitchen Sink sundae is a real treat to share with a group of friends.

82nd Street’s commercial shopping corridor

Shopping is plentiful in Jackson Heights, too. Stores of all kinds, from mom-and-pop to big-box retailers, are all within walking distance. Exotic costume and precious jewelry stores line 74th Street. The amount of shimmery gold in store windows is dazzling.

Familiar anchor stores like a Banana Republic outlet, Foot Locker and Old Navy line nearby 82nd Street.

Residents and visitors describe Jackson Heights as a vibrant and lively community boasting many festivals and parades — all within walking distance from transit, and eventually, a stop on the IBX.