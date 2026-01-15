IBX Stop by Stop: Midwood’s small businesses, street fairs and deep history thrive around light rail’s proposed stop

The Interborough Express (IBX) has so far taken a virtual ride through a plethora of NYC neighborhoods, from the diversity of Jackson Heights to the parks of Glendale and Middle Village, and historic enclaves of Brooklyn. Now, as the IBX swings west across Brooklyn, its next planned stop is in Midwood, a delightful neighborhood with bustling retail, beautiful homes and so much more to offer its residents and visitors.

The MTA, the state agency overseeing the light-rail project, plans to construct an IBX stop in Midwood near East 16th Street, north of Coney Island Avenue, where it can connect to the B/Q trains. The exact location of the IBX stop has yet to be determined.

Although a stop linking to the B/Q train would undoubtedly provide more transit to Manhattan, Midwood itself is an exciting destination. The neighborhood has mom-and-pop stores with a sprawling retail scene anchored by a store-lined Coney Island Avenue.

Advocates tout the IBX as a game-changer for outer-borough residents. By connecting Brooklyn and Queens and entirely bypassing Manhattan, the IBX is projected to significantly improve transit options for New Yorkers traversing the boroughs for work, school and social visits.

“The IBX project will finally give Brooklyn and Queens the fast, reliable transit connection they deserve, and we’re ready to complete it fast, better and cheaper,” said Jamie Torres-Springer, MTA’s construction and development president. “We look forward to putting shovels in the ground on this transformational project and sharing our ideas with customers.”

The estimated $5.5 billion project is currently in its design and environmental review phases. An opening date is years away and yet to be determined.

Midwood: Densely populated, low crime

Heading south from the planned rail’s northern tip, East 16th Street is the 14th stop on the IBX’s 14-mile route. It is located in a densely populated neighborhood with some of the city’s lowest crime rates. In fact, according to NYPD data, major index crimes in the 66th Precinct, which covers significant parts of the area, are down nearly 45% over a two-year span.

Midwood: A look back, and today

Midwood was originally named by the Dutch, as it had dense woodlands between Bushwick and the town of Brooklyn. It was mostly undeveloped until the 1920s, when large middle-class housing tracts and apartment buildings were built.

Today, the main shopping areas of Kings Highway, Flatbush Avenue, Nostrand Avenue, and Coney Island Avenue are also home to kosher and Mediterranean restaurants and pizzerias, with no shortage of locally owned clothing boutiques and chain stores.

Although Midwood is a lively neighborhood, it still maintains a charm characteristic of suburbia, with beautifully built houses and tree-lined streets, especially along Ocean Avenue. Perhaps it is what drew the families of some big-name public figures here, including The Incredible Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno, singer Barry Manilow and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Speaking of celebrities, Midwood was very prominent in the days of early filmmaking in that it was home to Vitagraph Studios. Unfortunately, the studio could not adapt to changing technologies in film, notably the addition of sound, so it was bought out by Warner Bros. in 1925.

Throughout the early 2000s, preservationists, historians and film buffs campaigned vigorously to save the studio’s exterior. However, the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission ultimately denied landmark status, leading to the building’s demolition in 2015.

The studio’s recognizable smokestack still stands as a reminder of Midwood’s filmmaking heritage and artistic past.

Fun in Midwood

Nonetheless, Midwood still knows how to throw a party. Every June, the Midwood Development Corporation hosts the Midwood Mardi Gras Street Fair along Avenue H, with 2025 marking the 48th installation of the lively event. Taking place along Avenue M between Ocean and Coney Island Avenues, the street festival features live music, games and an array of vendors.

CUNY’s Brooklyn College is another gem on the Flatbush-Midwood border, on the IBX line, offering more transit options for students.

With a focus on community, Brooklyn College recently announced an expansion of CUNY’s dual enrollment College Now program to include independent religious schools. Last month, the school visited Yeshiva of Flatbush, where 23 students are currently enrolled in year-long College Now courses that are taught directly at the high school.

Yeshiva of Flatbush teachers who are also Brooklyn College adjunct lecturers teach lessons in physics, English composition, college algebra and other subjects.

“The College Now partnership between Brooklyn College and Yeshivah of Flatbush reflects our ongoing commitment to Brooklyn’s vibrant community,” said Michelle Anderson, Brooklyn College president. “We’re excited to welcome these students into College NOW and support their success well beyond.”

Though many aspects of the IBX’s development are still being sorted out, Brooklyn College students, of which many of its students commute from across the city, are likely to rely on the train for their travel to and from class.

