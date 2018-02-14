ICE courthouse arrests threaten public safety, immigrant advocates say

City officials and attorneys urged federal immigration authorities on Wednesday to rescind their policy of arresting individuals outside and around courthouses, just weeks after Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced its new policy.

The new policy allows ICE officers to target undocumented immigrants at courthouses, according to reports, with enforcement sparing friends or family members unless they’re deemed to be a threat to public safety. The guidelines state that ICE officers will mostly avoid enforcement in non-criminal areas like family court.

But legal advocates said the immigration agents are unfairly targeting their clients, some of whom have no prior criminal records and are seeking dispositions in pending legal proceedings.