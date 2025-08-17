ICE in Courts: Feds seizure of 7-year-old Queens public school student and her family sparks outrage among local officials

What was once a terrifying sight has become a strange and somewhat normal part of everyday life in Lower Manhattan’s 26 Federal Plaza.

New York officials expressed outrage and heartbreak over ICE’s seizure of a 7-year-old Queens girl and two of her family members at immigration court last week.

As first reported by The City, a 7-year-old Queens Public School student, her mother, and her 19-year-old brother were arrested by ICE while attending a legally mandated court hearing at 26 Federal Plaza; it’s the first known instance of a child being taken into custody in such a manner at the Lower Manhattan venue.

The young girl and her mother were transferred to a holding facility in Texas, while the teen son is being held in New Jersey, according to The City report. The trio reportedly hail from Ecuador and entered the country together in 2022.

Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos confirmed that the girl, who attends PS. 89Q The Jose Peralta School of Dreamers in Elmhurst, was now in ICE custody. She expressed heartbreak over the situation while also seeking to reassure anxious parents.

“I am heartbroken to share that another one of our students was detained by ICE while attending his immigration hearing. Our Project Open Arms team is standing with the student’s family, working closely to connect them with legal support and other critical services,” Aviles-Ramos wrote in a social media post. “To all of our families — please know that our schools are safe, welcoming places, and we remain committed to supporting every student. We encourage you to continue sending your children to school this fall, where they are cared for and valued.”

Over the past several months, amNewYork has documented ICE in Lower Manhattan’s immigration court and the emotional detainments taking place there, which have included family separations. However, this is the first documented case of a child being taken into custody. Mothers are usually permitted to leave with their children unscathed.

Elected officials who represent the area where the family resides say they are horrified by the detainment and the ICE escalation.

“I am horrified by reports about a family in my district, including a child, being detained. My office is fighting alongside federal electeds & local agencies to get them reunited,” City Council member Shekar Krishnan wrote on X. “This is the 1st known ICE arrest of a NYC child under the age of 18. Family separation must end.”

“My team has been in contact with those close to the family and we are seeking more details,” US Rep. Grace Meng added.

During a press conference in New York last month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Czar Tom Homan pushed back on ICE criticisms, claiming that they are merely pursuing criminals. But that argument doesn’t add up with a child now being detained, according to state Attorney General Letitia James.

“This administration is ripping families apart. It’s cruel, inhumane, and wrong,” James wrote on X.

On Thursday, immigrants being held on the 10th floor of 26 Federal Plaza were evacuated from the facility after five letters containing white powder were sent to ICE offices on the 9th floor.