Ice cream thief slashes CVS employee in Howard Beach, NYPD says

Monday wasn’t even that hot, but things were already getting desperate in NYC.

A CVS employee in Howard Beach was slashed in the face on Monday by a man attempting to steal ice cream, the NYPD said.

According to police, a man tried to take ice cream from the CVS at 157-05 Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach and flee without paying. A 62-year-old CVS employee tried to follow him, but the suspect then allegedly slashed the employee with an unknown object and fled with the ice cream.

The employee was treated for two lacerations to his forehead.

The suspect is still at large. Police said he is approximately six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt.