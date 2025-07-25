Quantcast
Immigration

ICE detentions continue following lawsuit against sanctuary cities

A ICE Agent detains a man following a hearing at 26 Federal Plaza on the 14th floor on July 24.
A ICE Agent detains a man following a hearing at 26 Federal Plaza on the 14th floor on July 24.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The American dream faded to black for many people at 26 Federal Plaza on Thursday.

As many as twelve people were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, and by the multitude of different agencies. This comes hours after the Trump administration sued New York, Mayor Adams, Speaker Adams, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and multiple other sanctuary cities, in the wake of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent being shot, allegedly by an undocumented person. 

On the outside of the grim reality, multiple groups, including Rise and Resist and Inwood Indivisible, held up signs of asylum seekers and immigrants detained at the facility. Some immigrants have allegedly been detained on the 10th floor for ten days. 

Inwood Indivisble protest out front of 26 Federal Plaza.
Inwood Indivisble protest out front of 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

On the 14th floor many members of the New York Press Corp attempted to make imagery of those arrested, some in individual hearings with judges. 

There were no arrests after 1 p.m. as the ICE Agents cleared the fluorescent lit floor. At this time it is not known how many people were processed by the agency this week at 26 Federal Plaza or 290 Broadway. 

amNewYork has reached out to ICE for comment.

Multiple men were taken into ICE custody on July 14th at 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A Border Patrol Agent stands alone on the 14th floor of 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Rise and Resist protested outside of 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Rise and Resist protested outside of 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Rise and Resist protested outside of 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Artist Osaretin IGHile dropped off a head of President Donald Trump made of chicken wire to City Hall on Thursday, July 24. .Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A family walks through 26 Federal Plaza following a hearing.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Masked Federal Officers at 26 Federal Plaza on July, 24. Multiple asylum seekers and immgrants were detained..Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

