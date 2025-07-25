ICE detentions continue following lawsuit against sanctuary cities

A ICE Agent detains a man following a hearing at 26 Federal Plaza on the 14th floor on July 24.

The American dream faded to black for many people at 26 Federal Plaza on Thursday.

As many as twelve people were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, and by the multitude of different agencies. This comes hours after the Trump administration sued New York, Mayor Adams, Speaker Adams, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and multiple other sanctuary cities, in the wake of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent being shot, allegedly by an undocumented person.

On the outside of the grim reality, multiple groups, including Rise and Resist and Inwood Indivisible, held up signs of asylum seekers and immigrants detained at the facility. Some immigrants have allegedly been detained on the 10th floor for ten days.

On the 14th floor many members of the New York Press Corp attempted to make imagery of those arrested, some in individual hearings with judges.

There were no arrests after 1 p.m. as the ICE Agents cleared the fluorescent lit floor. At this time it is not known how many people were processed by the agency this week at 26 Federal Plaza or 290 Broadway.

amNewYork has reached out to ICE for comment.