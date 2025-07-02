Quantcast
Brooklyn

Love in the time of ICE raids: Newlyweds face immigration court judge in Lower Manhattan hoping to stay together

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Man and woman holding form while walking inside immigration court
Russian immigrant Maksim Reviaka and his wife, Brooklyn native, Akeela Lucius, had only been married 10 days when they faced a immigration judge in Lower Manhattan on July 1 with one question on their minds: What does it take to achieve and keep the American dream?
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Love continued to find a way Tuesday for two newlyweds who faced down masked ICE agents in immigration court.

Russian immigrant Maksim Reviaka and his wife, Brooklyn native, Akeela Lucius, had only been married 10 days when they faced a immigration judge in Lower Manhattan on July 1 with one question on their minds: What does it take to achieve and keep the American dream?

amNewYork followed the pair from wedding vows on the Upper West Side last month to the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza where, through fear and uncertainty, they remained strong. The looming judge’s decision, however, was not the only thing the lovers had to contend with. Their hearing took place at the end of a corridor swarming with masked ICE agents.

When Reviaka had to use the restroom, he was forced to navigate through a legion of armed men who were in the process of detaining fellow immigrants, leaving him to wonder if this would also be his future.

Maksim Reviaka (right) eats a cookie while working on his court documents with his wife ahead of his meeting with a DHS judge on his deportation case on July 1st.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Maksim Reviaka walks through the halls of 26 Federal Plaza on July 1st.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A man arrested by ICE as Maksim Reviaka attends court.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“I felt intimidated walking by the ICE agents; it felt like that room was specifically made for people being deported,” Reviaka said. 

Immigration judge gives them a break

Upon finally meeting a judge, both Reviaka and Lucius were able to breathe a sigh of relief. They were instructed to make adjustments to their I-589 form and return to court in one week for a follow-up hearing. Reviaka was free to go.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen in a week but I’ll be prepared for the July 8th meeting,” Reviaka said.

While she acknowledged that there is much more work ahead, Lucius declared that, at least for now, she is grateful to the judge for giving the newlyweds a new lease on life.

“She gave us a chance and an opportunity,” Lucius said.

From the start, the journey for the newlyweds has not been easy.

The young lovers met last year in an East New York shelter in what they describe as a chance encounter. They swiftly became engaged, and their wedding was orchestrated by members of the New Sanctuary Coalition, a faith-based organization at the Second Presbyterian Church.

Their nuptials come amid turbulent times for immigrants as President Trump orders major crackdowns on immigration enforcement. Even so, the couple says they are prepared to weather the storm in pursuit of their American dream.

Maksim Reviaka walks out with his lawyer and wife after a DHS deportation hearing at 26 Federal Plaza on July 1st.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

