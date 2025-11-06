ICE runs social media ad calling on NYPD officers to join masked feds: ‘Join an agency that respects you’

ICE is trying to poach NYPD cops and add New York’s funniest to its controversial ranks, according to a new social media advertisement.

Coming hot off the heels of a contentious mayoral election and seemingly attempting to capitalize on fears some cops may have regarding their treatment under the new Mamdani administration, an ICE account on Instagram is calling on police officers to join their ranks.

“NYPD OFFICERS: Join an agency that respects you, your family, and your commitment to serving in law enforcement,” the post read before adding a recruitment link.

“Zero chill,” one commenter wrote. “Please protect our NYPD officers,” another wrote.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to amNewYork for comment.

Speaking with amNewYork, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said he believes the ad is just another attempt to sow the seeds of chaos in the Big Apple.

“They are continuing to do what they do, which is trying their best to sow chaos, confusion, and fear, and now they’re just basically trolling New York City, and unfortunately, using the men and

women who serve the city to do that. I think they’re trying to pit New Yorkers against each other out of fear, and New Yorkers have just elected a mayor who wants to do the opposite of that,” Williams said. “They spend more time trying to figure out how to show this kind of discord. I wish I spent half as much time actually trying to figure out how we work together as a country. But that’s not their goal.”

Williams championed mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, stating that he believes the best way to counter it is to fall on what Mamdani has always pushed for, asking cops to not handle so much, such as mental health response.

“If people, anybody will take the time to listen to the message of the mayor and those of us who have been talking about public safety, they need to know that how much people actually value their service, and the one thing I said we can all do to support them is to actually stop asking them to do as much as we are, so they should look forward,” Williams said.

Mamdani’s team did not immediately respond for comment.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who has spent months observing detentions at 26 Federal Plaza and was even arrested by ICE, also weighed in.

“Diverting New York City’s public safety resources to fulfill Trump’s abduction agenda makes New York’s communities less safe. This job listing is alarming and proves that immigration enforcement has nothing to do with public safety, but only to further a white nationalistic fascist agenda,” Lander said.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry, the head of a union representing the rank and file, said that he believes this shows that an ad targeting cops highlights the need to address forced overtime and low wages.

“Recruiting ads targeting New York City police officers are nothing new – we’ve been seeing them for years. Every law enforcement agency in the country knows that our members are overworked, underpaid and subjected to endless demonization and second-guessing. We need our city leaders to work with us on fixing those issues. Otherwise, more talented cops will walk out the door,” Hendry said.