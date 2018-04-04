With election pressure building, Democrats finally are moving to end a long-running split that has hurt the party in the state Senate.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and party leaders are pushing for the immediate dissolution of a band of breakaway Democrats who have helped Republicans keep control of the Senate and sparked harsh criticism from within the governor’s own party and his gubernatorial rival Cynthia Nixon, sources said Wednesday.

“It looks like the deal is coming together,” one state source said about the possible reunification of the eight-member renegade group, called the Independent Democratic Conference, and the mainline Senate Democrats.

Cuomo in previous years had called the divide an “internal legislative matter,” fueling critics on the left who said he’d enabled Senate Republicans and impeded progressive policies.

Under the terms being discussed, the so-called IDC would disband and the Democrats would unite behind current Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers). Further, mainline Democrats wouldn’t support an array of candidates who have said they want to challenge IDC members in Democrat primaries in September. The leader of the breakaway group, Sen. Jeff Klein (D-Bronx), would become the deputy minority leader.

The IDC has enjoyed an atypical power-sharing agreement with Republicans since December 2012, enabling the GOP to hold on to its base of power in state government even when it wasn’t in the numerical majority in the Senate. At times, the renegade Democrats have provided the GOP with votes to approve controversial bills.

The GOP also has been aided by Sen. Simcha Felder, a Brooklyn Democrat who has allied with the Republicans despite his party registration. Notably, even if the Democrats reunite, Republicans would still control 32 seats in the 63-seat chamber thanks to Felder. But he also has said he would ally with the conference that would most benefit constituents in his district.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At the time the unusual power-sharing deal was formed between Republicans and the IDC, Cuomo called it an “internal legislative matter” and said he didn’t have the power to end the feud. His refusal to weigh in angered some Democrats. Over the years, attempts at state party conventions to force the breakaway group back into the fold have failed.

His administration didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

The IDC has been harshly critical of mainline Democrats in the Senate, while maintaining it has succeeded in pushing the GOP to accept progressive policies in the state budget, such as a minimum-wage hike.

But the bloc has come under fierce attacks by Nixon, a former star of the “Sex and the City” television series who is now challenging Cuomo for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and the liberal wing of the party, which says the IDC-GOP has stalled passage of a slew of key proposals on immigrants, abortion, bail practices and campaign-finance laws.

Nixon, in her campaign-launching speech nine days ago, called Cuomo a “fake Democrat” in part for tacitly supporting the Senate split. On Wednesday, she said the reunification talk was too little, too late.

“If you’ve set your own house on fire and watched it burn for eight years, finally turning on a hose doesn’t make you a hero,” Nixon said in a statement.

Last fall, Cuomo and Democrats announced a complicated plan to bring the warring factions together. But one crucial hinge was the outcome of two special elections on April 24. Now, the plan appears to be accelerated in part because of Nixon’s candidacy, one source said.

The end of the feud also could ease tension between Democrats and the Working Families Party, a union-backed minor party that had denounced the IDC-GOP partnership. Reunification — “if it holds” — could be a “crucial” step in advancing progressive policies, the WFP said in a statement.

But the statement went on to say: “WFP believes primaries can be healthy for the Democratic Party and our democracy writ large.”

Notably, the party almost didn’t endorse Cuomo in 2014 largely in part because of the Senate split. The WFP is slated to hold its nominating convention May 19 — just days before the Democrats hold their convention in Uniondale.