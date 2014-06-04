If Rangers lose, de Blasio will sing on “Kimmel”

If the Rangers come up short in the Stanley Cup Final against the Los Angeles Kings, New Yorkers are going …

If the Rangers come up short in the Stanley Cup Final against the Los Angeles Kings, New Yorkers are going to see a new side of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As part of a friendly wager with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, de Blasio must sing Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” if the Blueshirts lose the best-of-seven series, which began last night.

“Start spreading the news,” he said, It’s been over 20 years since the Stanley Cup has found its home in NYC, and we look forward to it making its way here. Let’s go Rangers!” the mayor said.

If the Rangers win the title, Garcetti will have to croon Frank Sinatra’s classic tune “New York, New York” on Kimmel’s latenight TV show, which is taped in Los Angeles.

From the west side to the east side, the Kings will reign.” Garcetti said, “Go Kings Go!”

The losing mayor will also be responsible for providing Kimmel’s audience with hot dogs from their city.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is Saturday at 7 p.m.