Trump administration officials promised compassion but offered few details Sunday about scheduled U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids as New York's immigrant communities remained on edge.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that ICE agents were targeting people who have federal removal orders and have "gotten due process."

"We’ve got compassionate, loyal ICE agents who are just doing their job," Cuccinelli said. "They’ve got a court order on a piece of paper, a federal order, that says they’ve gotten due process, and [there are] over a million people with removal orders. That’s the pool that ICE is drawing from."

When asked by CNN host Jake Tapper Sunday morning if the raids had already started, Cuccinelli demurred. "I can't speak to operational specifics and won't," he said. Asked if he could guarantee that children wouldn't be separated from their families, Cuccinelli told Tapper, “That would be an operational detail that I’m not going to comment on.”

Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said on CBS' "Face The Nation" that "in this case," ICE's priority "will be to go after those that are criminal aliens, meaning those people who are here illegally and have committed additional crimes against American citizens."

Morgan said, "of course the design is not about family separation." He said ICE agents "are going to apply this with ... humanity and compassion."

When Tapper mentioned "dangerous criminals," Cuccinelli said "that remains the priority for ICE." But he added, "that will not be the exclusive limit of any operation."

In heavily immigrant Sunset Park in Brooklyn Sunday, merchants noted the drop in people in the neighborhood and a sense of fear and nervousness.

“People don’t take their kids to the park because they are afraid if they are asked for documents and they don't have them, they will be taken away in front of their kids," said one merchant who did not want to be identified for fear of being targeted. "Business is slow because people don't want to spend money; people are afraid they will be detained."

A woman working in a party supply store noted "people are very nervous." She also did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal. She said one customer invited 400 people to a wedding on Saturday and just 50 showed up.

"People are very nervous,” the party supply store employee said. “They came here to work. You don’t go after everyone just because a few people did bad things.”

Merchants also said residents were leaving the neighborhood to stay with friends or family elsewhere until the push for raids lessens.

Amid rising political tensions over the condition of federal detention centers, officials said the government was prepared to house detainees on a long-term basis. Morgan, of Customs and Border Protection, said those detained during the raid will go to ICE's "family residential centers" that are designed to house families on a long-term basis.

Morgan provided an example of a mother in this country illegally and, after due process, was given an order of removal but was in her third trimester of pregnancy, ICE would not apprehend her Sunday. Instead, agents would "give her a notice to appear," and "come back later when it's appropriate."

While no ICE raids in New York City or on Long Island were reported Sunday, federal agents apparently tried unsuccessfully Saturday to detain immigrants in two city neighborhoods who are in the country illegally, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday.

Those attempts — two in Sunset Park and one in Manhattan's East Harlem — did not result in any detentions because those being sought didn’t answer the door or otherwise couldn't be located, said Bitta Mostofi, commissioner of de Blasio’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

De Blasio said Sunday, on CNN's "State of the Union," that Trump is "trying to foment division as a political campaign." De Blasio, a Democratic candidate for president, also said, "This ICE, as it's formed now, should be abolished, a new agency created that's not about separating families, but is actually about enforcing the law fairly and evenly."

On Long Island, there were reports since Friday of ICE having personnel out in Brentwood, Freeport, Hempstead, Huntington Station and Port Jefferson Station, according to Anita Halasz, executive director of the advocacy group Long Island Jobs with Justice. Halasz said that one of the reports involved an effort to detain people.

Agents were seen in Brentwood at about 9:30 a.m. Friday knocking on a person’s door, according to the report. Halasz said the agents had shown up in unmarked vehicles wearing black vests bearing "POLICE" and "ICE," and asked whether a certain individual had lived there.