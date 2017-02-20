Impeach President Bannon Street Art Takeover comes to NYC

A group of activists has taken to the streets of New York City to call for the impeachment of the president, however, it’s not the one you’re probably thinking of.

Signs calling for the impeachment of “President Bannon,” have been placed in 135 locations across New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, San Francisco and parts of Los Angeles, according to organizers.

Timed to Presidents Day, the Impeach President Bannon Street Art Takeover aims to shed light on who organizers believe is really running the show in Washington: Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist.

“My inspiration came from reading articles by different journalists at different pubs with different ideologies. They all pointed to the same place: President Bannon,” said Allison Kay, founder of Stop President Bannon Public Art. “Then, [Bannon] declared the media as the ‘opposition.’ That includes me and my advertising and design peers. We know the propaganda game. And we’re going to turn it against him.”

The campaign-style posters, designed by Jay Lorenzini, include the phrase “Impeach President Bannon,” and list the six most recent presidents, but instead of Trump, Bannon is named.

“Steve Bannon is a racist with apocalyptic visions, and runs the National Security Council, which is concerning to senators, intelligence officials and 4-star generals in both parties,” organizers wrote on a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $14,000 since it was created on Feb. 11, 2017. “We are six pissed-off people with now-maxed-out credit cards. We’re just reading the news like everyone else, totally horrified. None of us have ever done anything like this.”

In New York City, a majority of the posters are located in Manhattan neighborhoods — Greenwich Village, Hell’s Kitchen and Herald Square to name a few — though some can also be found in Brooklyn.

The art takeover is slated to run through March 6, 2017.