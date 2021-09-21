Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco to perform tonight at Central Park as a part of SummerStage

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Head over to Central Park tonight for a one-of-a-kind show hosted by SummerStage.

On Sept. 21, the Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco will take the stage at Rumsey Playfield as a part of a ticketed performance.

Since 1989, Indigo Girls has been captivating audiences with their folk-rock performances. They have established a long track record of political activism for several environmental, indigenous, and LGBTQ causes.

The duo will be joined by Ani DiFranco, an alt-folk-rock performer who blends together punk, funk, hip hop and jazz stylings into her folk music. DiFranco also has spent time supporting several progressive causes throughout her career.

Attendees must show proof of full vaccination, along with a government-issued ID, in order to gain entry to the show. In order to attend Indigo Girls/Ani DiFranco, guests are required to have had their final dosage of the vaccine by Sept. 7. Masks are required upon entry to the venue and strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and are available on cityparksfoundation.org.