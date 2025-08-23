Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Rikers Island

Inmate found dead in cell at Rikers Island: DOC

By Posted on
FILE - A man in custody was found dead in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island on Saturday, Aug. 23.
FILE – A man in custody was found dead in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island on Saturday, Aug. 23.
Photo by Dean Moses

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island early Saturday morning, according to the NYC Department of Correction (DOC).

According to the DOC, on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 12:25 a.m., a captain and officer conducting a tour discovered a person in custody unresponsive in his cell. They activated a medical emergency and rendered aid. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and, despite all efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at 12:58 a.m.

“On behalf of the NYC Department of Correction, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie. “Any loss of life in our custody is a tragedy, and we are committed to a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie alongside Mayor Eric Adams in December 2023.
NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie alongside Mayor Eric Adams in December 2023.Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office
The Department notified the federal monitor, Board of Correction, State Attorney General’s Office, City Department of Investigation, State Commission of Correction, Office of Chief Medical Examiner, and district attorneys. The investigation is ongoing. 

Saturday’s death was the 10th in Correction Department custody since the start of 2025. Most recently, in June, two Rikers Island inmates died roughly an hour apart.

A city law passed in 2019 mandates the closure of Rikers Island by 2027, though it is unclear whether that mandate will be reached. The city has yet to complete the four community-based jails across the city that would replace Rikers, with those plans receiving boisterous community opposition.

In March, an independent panel cautioned that the city is not in a position to meet the 2027 closure mandate but urged stakeholders to follow a new blueprint for closing Rikers down permanently

About the Author

More in Rikers Island

More from around NYC