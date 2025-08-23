Inmate found dead in cell at Rikers Island: DOC

FILE – A man in custody was found dead in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island on Saturday, Aug. 23.

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island early Saturday morning, according to the NYC Department of Correction (DOC).

According to the DOC, on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 12:25 a.m., a captain and officer conducting a tour discovered a person in custody unresponsive in his cell. They activated a medical emergency and rendered aid. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and, despite all efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at 12:58 a.m.

“On behalf of the NYC Department of Correction, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie. “Any loss of life in our custody is a tragedy, and we are committed to a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”