Inmate found dead in cell at Rikers Island: DOC

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island early Saturday morning, according to the NYC Department of Correction (DOC).
According to the DOC, on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 12:25 a.m., a captain and officer conducting a tour discovered a person in custody unresponsive in his cell. They activated a medical emergency and rendered aid. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and, despite all efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at 12:58 a.m.
“On behalf of the NYC Department of Correction, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie. “Any loss of life in our custody is a tragedy, and we are committed to a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Saturday’s death was the 10th in Correction Department custody since the start of 2025. Most recently, in June, two Rikers Island inmates died roughly an hour apart.
A city law passed in 2019 mandates the closure of Rikers Island by 2027, though it is unclear whether that mandate will be reached. The city has yet to complete the four community-based jails across the city that would replace Rikers, with those plans receiving boisterous community opposition.
In March, an independent panel cautioned that the city is not in a position to meet the 2027 closure mandate but urged stakeholders to follow a new blueprint for closing Rikers down permanently.