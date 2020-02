Hey city slickers, it’s city stickers!Instagram has rolled out geostickers for its Instagram Stories. Users can add fun, city-related images …

Hey city slickers, it’s city stickers!

Instagram has rolled out geostickers for its Instagram Stories. Users can add fun, city-related images to their posts.

Some of the stickers include the “I Love New York logo” and stylized titles for city neighborhoods.

Instagram said certain landmarks would unlock special stickers.

New York and Jakarta are the first cities to get this feature and more locations will be available in the future.