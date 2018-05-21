News Nurse scammed Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn out of $550,000 in unearned wages, AG says Keisha Demas, 41, was charged Monday with grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and forgery. Keisha Demas, 41, is charged with grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and forgery for the alleged scheme she ran on Interfaith Medical Center between 2013 and 2016. Photo Credit: New York Attorney General’s Office By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated May 21, 2018 4:47 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A nurse was arrested and charged Monday for lying about her work hours at Interfaith Medical Center and reaping more than $550,000 in unearned wages, the state attorney general said. Keisha Demas, 41, was arraigned on several charges including grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and forgery for the alleged scheme she ran between 2013 and 2016. Demas allegedly worked with another employee at Interfaith who would make it appear as if she were working, according to acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood. In addition to collecting an annual salary over $100,000, Demas obtained Medicaid benefits by lying that she had no salary, Underwood said. Her office said Demas had $30,000 of paid false Medicaid claims for two years. “As we allege, this defendant stole from a community hospital, cheated Medicaid, and majorly underpaid taxes — leaving New Yorkers to foot the bill,” the attorney general said in a statement. Demas also allegedly filed no personal income tax with the state and underpaid nearly $40,000, according to the indictment. Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge William Miller set bail at $5,000 and adjourned the case to July 17. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.