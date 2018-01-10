After two years of gathering feedback from community members, the city unveiled on Tuesday a more detailed plan to rezone Inwood.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation would like to overhaul rules governing development in most parts of the neighborhood north of Thayer Street. The corporation contends its plan would preserve three rent-stabilized apartment buildings, spur the creation of 4,300 new apartments with some designated below market-rate units and result in improvements to the area’s infrastructure.

The area’s City Council representative, Ydanis Rodríguez, said the Economic Development Corporation carefully considered the needs of residents and business owners while revising its plan.

The city now aims to rehabilitate three rent-stabilized buildings with 83 homes as well as another 15-unit building owned by the city. The corporation believes the new zoning rules could result in 1,300 below market-rate apartments.

Additionally, the city said it would institute height limits aimed at preserving the architectural character of the community, redesign streets to better protect bike riders and pedestrians and invest $30 million in Highbridge Park.