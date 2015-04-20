Iona Costello and Emily Costello found in Manhattan

A woman from Long Island and her 14-year-old daughter who had been missing since March 30th were located together on Sunday night, police said.

Iona Costello, of Greenport, and her daughter, Emily, are in good health, Southold police said in a statement. Southold police said no further investigation is needed.

Costello and Emily had gone to New York to “see some shows” on March 30th, according to a missing person’s report. Family members said their calls and texts went unanswered. The pair have not been seen since, and no debit or credit cards have been used since then.

Their car was found Wednesday in parking garage on 42nd St.

Costello’s husband, George Costello, died in 2012.