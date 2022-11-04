College Football: Iowa State vs West Virginia: Week 10 preview, how to watch, more

Two Big 12 teams in the midst of slumps clash in Week 10 when the Iowa State Cyclones head home to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (3-5)

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, November 5th

Saturday, November 5th Time : 3:30 ET

Channel : ESPN+

Betting Stats:

Spread: ISU -7 (-110)

ISU -7 (-110) Over/Under: 50 (-110)

Matchup:

Iowa State is in another battle for the bottom as it plays host to West Virginia on Saturday. Iowa State and West Virginia are both 3-5 on the season, with West Virginia slightly edging out Iowa State with one Big 12 win.

The Cyclones dropped their fifth-straight game over the weekend, falling to Oklahoma 27-13. Offensive issues reared their ugly heads again, as the Cyclones struggled to keep up with the Sooners.

Iowa State looked to be more comfortable moving the ball down the field in its close game against Texas. The bye week seemed to cool the Cyclones down too much as the run game failed to get any sort of traction.

Turnovers were also an issue for young Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers, as he threw three interceptions. Two of those interceptions came late in the game ending any possible chance of a Cyclones comeback.

The Cyclones are still looking for their first win, but it’s clear Matt Campbell and company are fed up with the losses.

On the other side of the ball, West Virginia has had struggles of its own. The Mountaineers are going into Saturday’s game with two-straight losses, recently falling to TCU. A loss to the top team in the Big 12 isn’t anything too surprising, although West Virginia hung with TCU for a majority of the game.

Unlike Iowa State, West Virginia has a Big 12 win, taking down Baylor in a nail-biting game. Baylor got the better of the Cyclones earlier in the season.

Not only that, West Virginia took Kansas to overtime. Kansas was shocking the college football world at the time. West Virginia is a little banged up at the moment, but should still be competitive for Iowa State.

The rivalry may be somewhat new, but West Virginia has a 6-4 lead in the overall record. Iowa State has been on the upswing against West Virginia in recent years, winning three of the last four games. Iowa State also hasn’t lost at home to the Mountaineers since 2016.

No matter what goes down on Saturday, Iowa State fans are in for a treat for homecoming week. Both teams’ seasons ride on the game, so it will come down to which team wants to win more.

Players to Know:

Jirehl Brock – Iowa State, RB

2022 season stats: 420 yards, two touchdowns, 4.6 yards per carry

Brock may not have gotten off to the hot start he was expected to, averaging just over 50 yards in each game. Recent losses also showed the flaws in Iowa State’s offense and the need for improvements in the run game.

Brock is coming off an injury that limited his playtime early in Big 12 play, which has seen him sharing snaps with other running backs. Although Brock was still limited against Oklahoma, it seems as though he’s trending in the right direction. Brock should come out hot against West Virginia, as he’s expected to be a full participant and West Virginia’s defense has had trouble stopping the run throughout the entire season.

Will McDonald IV – Iowa State, DE

2022 season stats: 3.5 sacks, 23 total tackles, two passes defended

Although it’s been a quiet season in the stats department for McDonald, he’s still had a huge impact on the team. Campbell complimented McDonald’s tenacity and presence on film, and it’s clear that McDonald is a big reason that Iowa State still leads most defensive categories in the Big 12.

McDonald is also chasing the Big 12 career sack title, as he is just a couple off the top spot. McDonald should be in a good position to eat against West Virginia, as the Mountaineers’ offensive line has been shaky and quarterback JT Daniels finds himself in the arms of opposing defenders on a regular basis.

Lee Kpogba – West Virginia, LB

2022 season stats: 54 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, two sacks

Kpogba has been a shining spot on the West Virginia defense, which has been less than elite this season. Kpogba shines in the run game, stopping big plays from developing.

If the Cyclones re going to try to improve its run game, Kpogba will have to be on top of his game. Expect him to be a nuisance on the field and give Iowa State issues throughout the day.

JT Daniels – West Virginia, QB

2022 season stats: 1,961 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions

One major note for the game on Saturday will be West Virginia possibly missing a large chunk of its running back room. Daniels has been hot and cold throughout the season, as he seems to have similar issues with ball security as Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

Daniels will be another player that has to be on point if West Virginia wants to pull out a win on Saturday. The Mountaineers could rely heavily on the passing game, given the limited options in the run game, which would mean they will rely on Daniels.

Key Injuries:

Colby Reeder, ISU linebacker: Knee injury. Active for Saturday.

Malik Verdon, ISU cornerback: Foot surgery. Out for the season

C.J. Donaldson, West Virginia running back: Leg surgery. Out for the season.

