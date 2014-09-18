LATEST PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
News

Long lines at Apple store for iPhone 6 drop

Jason Ray, left, and his wife, Moon Ray,

Jason Ray, left, and his wife, Moon Ray, wait in line for the iPhone 6 to go on sale outside the Apple store on Fifth Avenue on Friday, Sept. 18, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Andrew Burton

By ALISON FOX AND SARAH ALLAM alison.fox@am-ny.com
Print

Scores of people were lined up in front of Apple's Fifth Avenue store on Thursday in what has become somewhat of a tradition, the day before the tech company releases its newest iPhones.

The line stretched around the corner as dozens gathered in hope of being the first to get their hands on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Moon Ray, 25, was first in line and had been there for 18 days.

"I'm getting two phones: the iPhone 6 for me and the iPhone 6 Plus for my husband," said Ray, who travelled to New York from the south for the sole purpose of getting the phone. "We brought solar chargers, thermal mats, and inflatable chairs and mattresses.

"We also got a membership at the YMCA so we can shower," she added.

The new phone comes in two sizes, both bigger and thinner than the earlier editions: a 4.7 inch version and a 5.5 inch "Plus" model. They also boast a better screen resolution, longer battery life and a higher-quality camera.

While the excitement over the 6 pales compared to the buzz the first-ever iPhone garnered, people still camped out for days.

Queens resident Luis Lorenzo, 40, set up outside the Fifth Avenue store to buy an iPhone 6 Plus in gold.

"I brought my weather gear, my umbrella, my sleeping bag, my tarp," he said. Lorenzo has been there for two weeks and two days.

By ALISON FOX AND SARAH ALLAM alison.fox@am-ny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium