Isaiah Smith sentenced to 16 1/2 years for beating wife to death with baseball bat

Timothy M Dolan talks with the press after addressing Long Island Catholics in Hicksville. (March 3, 2012)” class=”wp-image-13575618″/> Cardinal Timothy M Dolan talks with the press after addressing Long Island Catholics in Hicksville. (March 3, 2012) Photo Credit: Taxi Driver’s Calendar

A 57-year-old man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison on Thursday for beating his wife to death inside their Queens Village home in 2010, according to the Queens district attorney’s office.

Isaiah Smith pleaded guilty in September to first-degree manslaughter for repeatedly beating his wife, 28-year-old Tiffany Pettiford, with a baseball bat just before 10 p.m. in June of 2010, according to the DA’s office.

“The defendant has now been held accountable for the senseless and brutal attack against someone he supposedly loved,” District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement. “He will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars for taking the life of his wife. Hopefully, the victim’s family can find some degree of solace in this sentence.”

Smith will serve 16 1/2 years in prison, Brown said.