Israel advocate mobbed, attacked by pro-Palestine protestors in Union Square

A man advocating for Israel was surrounded and attacked by pro-Palestine protestors during a demonstration on Monday in Union Square.

Video circulating on social media shows 54-year-old Todd Richman, co-chair of the Democratic Majority of Israel and, according to his X profile, a “Zionist Subway Rider,” being mobbed and harassed as he tried to display an Israel flag in front of the protestors.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident took place in Union Square Park just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, the first anniversary of the terror attacks in Israel that led to the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

In the video, a woman is seen antagonizing Richman by shaking a tambourine in his face. Another protestor wearing a medical mask tries to snatch his flag as several other demonstrators yell obscenities at him in the background.

The assault of @toddrichman in broad daylight by masked protestors is despicable and must be widely denounced. Seeing a Jewish leader wearing a #BringThemHome shirt being surrounded and attacked on the street… Wonder why Jews don’t feel safe? pic.twitter.com/PlGJWXr90U — Jonathan Allen ✡️ (@jonathanallen44) October 7, 2024

Soon after, the protestors push him, a melee ensues and the woman strikes him in the face with the tambourine.

Police sources said during the struggle, Richman was also struck in the face with a flag pole by a male protestor.

Even as Richman starts walking away with his face bloodied from the attack, the angry, aggressive mob follows him, yelling, “This guy’s attacking people!” and “Get him out of here!,” while mocking him with disparaging comments.

Police responded to a 911 call about the incident and calmly arrived to escort Richman to safety as they kept protestors at bay. EMS treated his injuries at the scene.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine called the incident “appalling” on X.

“Todd Richman is a decent, caring man, an important leader for the Jewish community…and my friend,” he said. “This is absolutely appalling. There must be accountability for this.”

Authorities said two individuals who attacked Richman with a flag pole and tambourine fled the scene on foot.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police said the incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.