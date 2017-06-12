Ivanka Trump says Washington, D.C., has unexpected ‘level of viciousness’

Ivanka Trump’s move to D.C. came with some culture shock, she said.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and special adviser appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday morning and revealed that living and working in the nation’s capital has an unexpected level of negativity.

Ivanka Trump, who was on the program to discuss the president’s “workforce development week,” also chatted about the “noise” surrounding D.C.

“There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting,” Ivanka Trump said, when asked about her move to D.C. and working with the president. “I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy.”

The “Fox & Friends” hosts brought up Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, and the rumors that he is clashing with the president behind closed doors.

“There is a 24-hour news cycle that gets fed by and is encouraged by lots of salacious details,” Ivanka Trump said. “At the end of the day, we’re all focused on the work.”

Ivanka Trump was also asked about last Friday’s Comey testimony, but she only responded that the president “felt very vindicated in all the statements [Comey] was making” before moving on.

Donald Trump’s “workforce development week,” headed by Ivanka, aims to bring jobs to rural locations around the country and encourage vocational training and STEM programs.

Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.