Police say he was blowing kisses to a woman while he touched himself.

Police were looking for a disheveled perv on Wednesday who touched himself on the J train while blowing kisses to a 27-year-old woman.

The suspect, described as being in his 60s with unkempt white hair, first made eye contact with the woman at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday on the southbound J train as it passed through the Myrtle Avenue station in Bedford Stuyvesant, police said.

He blew kisses at her and then put his hand down his pants, touching himself.

The man was caught on camera in the act.