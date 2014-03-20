Jagger reunites with children in LA to arrange L’Wren Scott’s funeral

Jagger is spending time with his children ahead of L’Wren Scott’s funeral.

Mick Jagger is spending time with his children as they prepare to pay their final respects to his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer L’Wren Scott, his spokeswoman said.

The 70-year-old Rolling Stones star arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday to be with his daughters Karis, Elizabeth and Georgia May, according to his representative. His son David will be joining the family and they will arrange Scott’s funeral.

“Privacy for him and his family during this very difficult time is requested,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Scott, 49, was found dead hanging by a scarf inside her Chelsea apartment Monday by her assistant. The city’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

The fashion designer, who created dresses for celebrities, was set to announce the closing of her business LS Fashion LTD Wednesday, according to her friend Cathy Horyn, a former fashion critic for The New York Times.

Jagger and Scott, whose real name was Laura Bambrough, were a couple for 13 years.